EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Department issued a Box Alarm from a fire call that came in at 12:11 p.m. on Thursday at 536 Olive St. in Edwardsville and because of quick response, the blaze was extinguished within 5-10 minutes.

Glen Carbon, Collinsville and Holiday Shores Fire all responded with Glen Carbon and Troy Ambulance.

Edwardsville Fire Lt. Rodney Hall said the fire was contained to one room on the second floor.

“The early discovery and being right down the road were keys to getting it out so quickly,” he said.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

