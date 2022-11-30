ALTON - Marquette Catholic senior Max Cogan has emerged as one of the area’s top bowlers so far this season.

He is the Explorers’ boys bowling captain and is a Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete of the Month for Marquette.

Cogan thanked his teammates, parents, and coaches for their assistance in his bowling career. Cogan recently recorded a score of 267 at a match.

He said he loves hanging out with friends and family in his off-time.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Cogan added that his involvement in sports has shown him how to work together as a team and be there when other people need him.

“I plan to play football in college, but I am undecided yet on where to go,” he said. “I am interested in going to college to study movie production.”

The Marquette senior has been on the high honor roll all four years and is in the school's National Honor Society.

He said there is "nothing" he enjoys "more than being with family and playing sports.”

More like this: