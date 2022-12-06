COLLINSVILLE - Junior Thomas Rice is expected to be one of the top bowlers on a young Edwardsville High team this season, and he is off to a great start.

In mid-November at the Zach LeCuyer Invitational at Collinsville's Camelot Bowl, tossed a six-game series of 1,092 - a morning qualifying score of 535 and an afternoon session series of 557 - in helping the Tigers finish seventh in the Bronze Division.

Rice is one of the team's hardest workers and will show much leadership and example for a young Edwardsville team as the season goes along.

For his efforts both on and off the lanes, Rice has been selected as an iCan Clinic male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

The Tigers have had their struggles the last two years, but the team is getting better with more experience and Rice had some very reachable goals he's set for himself and the team this season.

"I have goals to make the sectionals," Rice said, "and place really well in sectionals and hopefully, get to state because that's a goal have we had. For the Tigers, for us, honestly, just win games and have fun."

Bowling has been a family tradition for Rice and it's how he became interested in the sport itself.

"Honestly, my family," Rice said. "My grandpa bowled, my dad bowled, on the other side, most of my other families bowled, so I just joined the bowling club. I enjoy it very much."

Rice has some goals of what he'd like to accomplish in the sport as well.

"I hope to get into college for bowling," Rice said, "and progress from there and see where it takes me."

