WOOD RIVER - Bowler L.J. Walker has discovered a new-found sport to love. He suffered a concussion and decided to make his transition into a new sport, where he has become a star.

Walker is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

"I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for standing by my side and helping me throughout my recovery process after I got my fourth concussion," he said. "They helped me get back to the position I am in today and that has allowed me to find a love of bowling. I would also like to thank my close friends for being understanding of my situation and still helping me maintain a good social life."

Garry Herron is Walker's bowling coach for East Alton-Wood River.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Overcoming my significant brain injury and getting back into a sport has been a great accomplishment," Walker said. "I have been able to apply the strong character qualities I gained from my experience, into my sport such as hard work, determination, and the ability to overcome or accomplish anything I set my mind to.

"This is only my first year bowling, but I love the energized environment my teammates and I are able to create each and every day. My high school career of sports took an unexpected turn during my sophomore year. I got a severe concussion and had to stop playing basketball and soccer. I had to show strong character throughout my recovery process and it’s still ongoing. This journey has shaped who I am today because it helped me develop my strong, resilient character."

Walker enjoys bowling so much that he said he likely will join a league after high school. Right now, Illinois State University stands out as the institution where he wants to attend college.

"I am interested in pursuing a career in business, possibly finance," he said. "I was able to get back to a regular school schedule again this year, after only being in-person for one class each day throughout my whole junior year. Despite having to make significant changes to my schedule and do things differently, I am currently in the top 5% of my class."

More like this: