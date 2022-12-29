WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School's Jada Dupy has had a strong bowling career for the Oilers.

Jada was recognized today as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River.

She thanked her father for always encouraging her and helping her in times of need. Garry Herron is her high school bowling coach. She says she is most proud of her wins in multiple personal bowling matches and her contributions to her team.

"I have been bowling since sophomore year and my favorite part is the bonds I have formed with my teammates and coaches," she said. "I find that the sports and school have helped me develop good stress management and have helped me become closer to my peers."

Jada plans on attending Lewis and Clark Community College after her high school graduation.

She is very proud of her participation in other activities at EAWR.

"I am a part of the Renaissance Program, Gold Level," she said. "I am also a part of the Madison County Youth Council."

The East Alton-Wood River student-athlete added that she comes from a family of bowlers.

"My father bowled when he was my age and continues to bowl, and my grandfather also bowled," she said.

