Litchfield - Assistant House Minority Leader Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is hoping to make drivers think twice before picking up their phone while driving. She has co-sponsored legislation, House Bill 2386, in response to the alarming increase in accidents caused by texting, and other phone use while driving.

House Bill 2386 will increase penalties for any person who uses an electronic communication device while operating a motor vehicle, if that violation results in an accident causing great bodily harm to any person. The consequence of this illegal action will be the suspension of a driver's license for one year and a fine of $1,000, if Bourne’s bill becomes law.

Rep. Bourne stated, “Texting and driving is an epidemic. Daily, we see examples of people driving poorly because they are not focused on the road but on their phone screen. My hope is that increasing the penalty will make people think twice before picking up their phone because distracted driving can be deadly. Every time you pick up your phone while driving you are risking your life and the lives of all those around you.”

HB2386 passed out of the Illinois House Wednesday and now goes before the Senate next for consideration. This legislation was initiated when a legislator’s constituent from Macomb, Illinois lost a limb as the result of an accident involved a texting driver. The man was hit by the distracted driver suffered the loss of his leg and the driver who was breaking the law was only fined $75.

