Litchfield - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) and State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) are sponsoring Senate Bill 210. This legislation creates the Bath Salt Prohibition Act and provides for penalties for retailers who sell banned synthetic drugs. Working with local law enforcement, Bourne has sponsored three pieces of legislation during this session of the General Assembly to halt the proliferation of this dangerous drug.

These synthetic drugs, classified as cathinones, more commonly known as “bath salts”, are highly intoxicating and unpredictable in their effects. These drugs are being sold under the disguise of bath salts, plant food, and jewelry cleaner and were technically legal until 2011. In 2011, in response to the increased synthetic drug epidemic nationwide, Rep. Wayne Rosenthal introduced HB 2089. This legislation placed a ban on certain ingredients in cathinones and provided law enforcement some leverage to crack down on this epidemic.

Under this most recent proposal, Senate Bill 210, a retailer that is convicted of selling bath salts can have their retail license revoked, and guilty offenders can be charged with a Class 3 felony. After passing the Senate unanimously, Bourne passed Senate Bill 210 through the House Judiciary Criminal Committee unanimously on May 17th. It now moves to the full House for consideration.

“Our area and areas across the state are facing a growing epidemic with these drugs and have limited tools to battle it. While SB 210 is not a solution, this bi-partisan, common sense legislation is a good step towards helping our law enforcement crack down on these drugs,” said Bourne.

Senator Manar explained on the floor of the Illinois Senate on April 21st, “This simply gives them (States Attorneys) a few more tools to battle what is a growing problem in rural areas of the state, the use of bath salts.”

Additionally, Rep. Bourne proudly co-sponsored HB 3660 which allows banned substances to be added by administrative rule as the synthetic drug manufacturers adapt. The dynamic nature of these synthetic drugs allows manufacturers to slightly change the chemical ingredients to get around the current ban. She also sponsored HB 6112 that strengthens and broadens the current ban.

