Litchfield…Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is hosting traveling office hours throughout the district April 25th - 28th. Traveling Office Hours are held in an effort to make it easier for those who are unable to make it to the Litchfield Office to meet with the Representative.

Bourne looks forward to hearing from constituents who need assistance or have questions about state government. All are invited to meet with the Representative or just stop by and say “hello.” If individuals would like to meet with Representative Bourne they are asked to call her district office in Litchfield at (217) 324-5200. Appointments are encouraged but not required.



TRAVELING OFFICE HOURS SCHEDULE

MONDAY April 25

Taylorville from 10am-noon at Congressman Rodney Davis’ Office, 108 E. Market St.

Morrisonville from 1-2pm at City Hall, 307 SE 6th St.

Pana from 2:30-3:30pm at City Hall, 120 East 3rd St.



TUESDAY April 26

Nokomis from 10-11:30am at City Complex, 22 S. Cedar St.

Hillsboro from 1-2pm at City Hall, 447 S. Main St.

Coffeen from 2:30-3:30pm at City Hall, 107 Locust St.



WEDNESDAY April 27

Girard from 10-11am at City Hall, 111 West Madison St.

Carlinville from 11:30am-12:30pm at Macoupin Co. Farm Bureau, 220 N. Broad St., Ste. 1

Mt. Olive from 2:30-3:30pm at City Hall, 215 East Main St.



THURSDAY April 28

Gillespie from 10-11am at Village Hall, 102 Water St.

Staunton from 11:30am-12:30pm at City Hall, 304 West Main St.

Farmersville from 2:30-3:30pm at Village Hall, 601 S. 4th St.

