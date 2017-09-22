LITCHFIELD - Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) will be holding an Open House at her new Litchfield District Office, 207 North State Street, on Monday, October 16th. The Representative is inviting citizens from the district to drop by and meet her and her staff. Open House hours will be held from 8:30am to 10am and later in the day from 1pm to 3pm. Coffee and donuts will be provided for morning guests.

In an effort to save state dollars, Bourne only operates one district office in Litchfield (central location) and holds monthly Traveling Office Hours in Carlinville and Taylorville to help increase access for constituents in such a large district. The 95th District includes Montgomery County, much of Christian and Macoupin Counties, and a small section of Madison County.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Everyone is welcome at our Open House. Please stop by, see where our new office is located, and say ‘Hello’,” said Bourne. “If you need assistance or information about state programs, we would be happy to help. We take pride in our constituent service and the ability to help individuals navigate state government.”

The new office is located in downtown Litchfield, just off of the south-west side of the square and is open to constituents. Normal office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday.

More like this: