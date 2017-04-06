LITCHFIELD - Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is proud to announce the winners of her annual Illinois Themed Art Contest. The Art Contest was open to all children who live or learn within Illinois’ 95th House District. Bourne hosted the contest in an effort to promote the arts and recognize the artistic talents of local students.

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners were selected in two groups; kindergarten through 4th grade and 5th through 8th grade. The first place winners in each group will have the opportunity to spend the day with Rep. Bourne at the Statehouse and all winners will go on a tour of the Capitol Building. Additionally, winning artists will be recognized in the House Chambers and then have their work displayed in Rep. Bourne’s office.



Winners are announced by name, grade, school, and title of their work:

K-4th Grade Winners

1st-, Olivia Handshy, 4th grade home schooler from Litchfield, “Illinois Nature”

2nd- Easton Page, 1st grader at Beckemeyer, "Capitol Building"

3rd- Sheridan Stangle, 4th grader at Ben-Gil Elementary, “Cardinal In Spring”

5-8th Grade Winners

1st- Chloe Pastrovich, 8th grader at Zion Lutheran, “What Makes Illinois”

2nd-Skylar Swan-Henson, 7th grader at St. Peter’s Lutheran, “Land of Lincoln”

3rd- Joseph Cisler, 7th grader at Zion Lutheran, “Land of Lincoln”