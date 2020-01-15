EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday was day five of testimony in the murder trial of Caleb Lenhardt. Lenhardt of Bethalto was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Katie Bunt. He allegedly backed his car into a group of people in downtown Alton on July 23, 2018, killing Bunt and injuring Ashley Allgood.

The state rested their case on Tuesday morning and turned it over to the defense. The defense called Kelsey Barnes to the stand Tuesday morning and also called Alton Police Officer Middlebrook. After Middlebrook was done testifying the defense rested. Judge Napp released the jurors for the day.

Wednesday morning the two sides have an hour apiece to give closing arguments. The jury should have the case by early Wednesday afternoon. Riverbender.com will have verdict information right after it is decided.

