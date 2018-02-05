JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Shop N Save, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month.” The recipients for the month of December/January are Boston Talley (9) and Carly Daniels (8).

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program that acknowledges a student each week for academics or kindness. Each week, teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During December/January, Boston & Carly received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at J.C.H.S. They are being congratulated by Rick Powell from Shop N Save.

