WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted to fund the U.S. Postal Service with an additional $25 billion to manage challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the anticipated surge in votes by mail in the upcoming presidential election.

“I’ve consistently supported the U.S. Postal Service and worked to ensure that it has the resources necessary to fulfill its constitutional mission,” said Bost. “While Congress approved additional funding today with my support, I still share President Trump’s concerns over the process in place for counting an unprecedented number of votes by mail. We’ve already seen ballots go uncounted in primary races this year due to poor planning by local election officials and it would be a disaster for this country if it happened during a competitive presidential election.”

Bost has been a strong advocate for the U.S. Postal Service, fighting against planned service cuts, proposals to end Saturday delivery, and the closure of rural postal facilities. In May, Bost joined 20 other House Republicans in urging the party’s leadership to include $25 billion in emergency funding for the U.S. Postal Service in future COVID-19 legislation.

