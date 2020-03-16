U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, legislation endorsed by President Trump and bipartisan majorities in Congress to improve access to coronavirus test kits. The bill provides financial relief to families and workers impacted by the viral outbreak by providing free testing to those with potential coronavirus infection; paid sick and family leave; and unemployment benefits. It will also boost Medicaid funding and provide emergency SNAP benefits to households, including low-income families with children whose schools have closed due to the pandemic.

“As more Americans are impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, many are growing worried about where they can be tested, and how they will make ends meet if they are not working,” said Bost. “It’s heartening to see that the White House and Republicans and Democrats in Congress came together to increase access to these crucial test kits and ease the burden on working families and job creators. Combined with President Trump’s national emergency declaration to free up additional federal resources, I believe we made important steps forward in trying to slow and defeat this global pandemic.”

For up-to-date information about the coronavirus, please visit the CDC website.

