\WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12), the Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs, today announced that President Trump has signed the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act (H.R. 6168) into law. This bipartisan bill, introduced by Bost and Representative Elaine Luria (D-VA), will ensure our nation’s veterans receive the same annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) as Social Security Recipients. The bill would increase the rates of compensation for veterans with service-connected disabilities beginning December 1, 2020.

“Now more than ever, it is critical that the men and women who have served our nation receive the benefits they have earned,” said Bost. “Many veterans and their families depend on these benefits to pay for necessities like food and medicine. I’m proud to have helped introduce this bipartisan bill and I am grateful that the President took this important step to provide an important cost-of-living adjustment for our veterans and their dependents.”

The Veterans’ Compensation COLA Act would provide a cost-of-living increase for disability compensation; compensation for dependents; clothing allowance; dependency and indemnity compensation to surviving spouses; and, dependency and indemnity compensation to children paid of our wounded warriors and their families for injuries they suffered while serving our nation in uniform. This increase would begin December 1, 2020.

