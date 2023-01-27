WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today led 193 of his colleagues in urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers to rescind their recent Waters of the U.S. rule and postpone any additional agency action until the U.S. Supreme Court issues an opinion on the EPA’s full scope of authority.

“Farmers, landowners, and job creators depend on clear, consistent, and manageable regulatory guidance,” said Bost. “This would be the fourth time in eight years they’ve been forced to change course to avoid criminal penalties and financial hardship as WOTUS is continually redefined. There is absolutely no reason to burden them with additional regulations simply to appease liberal Green New Deal special interests. The EPA and Army Corps should rescind this definition immediately and give Americans the certainty they need.”

The text of the letter is available here.