WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) has been chosen by his House Republican colleagues to serve as the chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for the 118th Congress. Bost served as ranking member on the committee the previous two years.

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12)

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“It is a deep honor to be selected by my colleagues to lead the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs,” said Bost. “As chairman, I will fight to hold the Biden administration accountable, restore regular order, and ensure our veterans get the benefits and care they deserve. Growing up in a military family and then enlisting in the Marine Corps myself, this mission always been personal for me. Serving as chairman is a responsibility I do not take lightly, and I promise I will not let my veteran community down.”

More like this:

Mike Bost Announces Re-Election Campaign and Trump Endorsement
May 9, 2025
Budzinski Bill to Improve VA Training for MST Claims Passes Committee
May 7, 2025
Budzinski Bill to Simplify the VA’s Correspondence with Veterans Passes House
Apr 8, 2025
Budzinski Presses VA Secretary Collins on Protecting Workers’ Rights and Modernizing VA Systems
May 16, 2025
Bost Applauds VA Phase Out Of Transgender Treatments
Mar 18, 2025

 