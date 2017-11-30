WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement after the House adopted a resolution requiring all members and staff to complete mandatory training on anti-harassment policies and workplace rights:

“From Hollywood to the newsrooms to the boardrooms, many American workplaces have been shaken in recent weeks by reports of sexual harassment. Congress, sadly, is no different. As a husband, a father and a grandfather, I would be furious to hear one of my children or grandchildren were made to feel unsafe or intimidated in their work environment. This type of conduct is simply unacceptable, and I’m pleased the House is taking steps to decrease the chances it ever happens again.”

