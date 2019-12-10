WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) today released the following statement following the Trump administration and Speaker Pelosi’s announced compromise on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

“This bipartisan compromise on USMCA is huge news for the 70,000 Illinoisans whose jobs depend on fair and open trade with Canada and Mexico. I’m equally as excited to have this agreement as I am baffled that it took so long to happen. For over a year, my Republican colleagues and I have been urging Speaker Pelosi to bring the USMCA up for a vote on the House floor because we understood how important it was for jobs and economic growth. I am pleased that America’s farmers, manufacturers and working families will now have the certainty they have long deserved.”

Article continues after sponsor message

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement after Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump:

“For the past three years, Speaker Pelosi and the Washington Democrats have done everything they could to undo the results of the 2016 election. After endless investigations and partisan inquiries yielded scant evidence, they chose to move forward anyway. They are motivated by politics, not principles; and I will oppose these articles of impeachment.”

More like this: