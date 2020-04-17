CARBONDALE, IL – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement regarding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s refusal to approve additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, a financial lifeline for small business struggling due to the coronavirus shutdown:

“The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program has run out of funding, leaving millions of job creators without the emergency funding they need to keep their small businesses afloat. In Illinois alone, more than 44,000 payroll protection loans have been approved; but small business demand continues to grow. We knew this day was coming, which is why Republicans in Congress advanced a plan early on to infuse an additional $250 billion into the program before time ran out. Unfortunately, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were willing to let these businesses and their employees suffer while they played politics and killed the bill. The American people won’t forget that they were hung out to dry when they needed help the most.”

