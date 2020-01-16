WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) today released the following statement regarding Senate passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

“Senate passage of USMCA today means that we are one step closer to delivering a major win for American farmers, manufacturers, and producers. USMCA will bring North American trade into the 21st century, strengthen export markets for our farmers, and provide certainty to the 70,000 Illinoisans whose jobs depend on free and fair trade with Canada and Mexico. I look forward to President Trump signing USMCA into law.”

