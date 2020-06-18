CARBONDALE, IL – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today released the following statement after the Illinois Department of Public Health and Department of Natural Resources determined that the Amateur Trapshooting Association could not hold the Grand American trapshooting competition near Sparta this year:

“While the health and safety of Illinoisans remains our top priority, we are witnessing the real-world consequences of a shutdown gone too far. The Grand American trapshooting competition is a time-honored event in Southern Illinois and a point of pride for our people. Banning this year’s event shows a lack of appreciation for how COVID-19 impacts different regions differently and ignores the simmering frustration of Southern Illinoisans desperate to jumpstart our economy.”

