WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement regarding the House vote to impeach President Donald Trump:

“Future generations will look back on today as the day Speaker Pelosi and the Washington Democrats put partisan politics above the best interests of the country. For them, the ends would justify the means if it meant overturning the results of the 2016 election. This is a dark day for our country, but I am hopeful the Senate will move quickly and acquit the president so we can get back to doing the people’s business.”

