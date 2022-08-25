Bost Statement On Biden’s Federal Student Loan Cancelation Plan Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement after President Biden announced his plan to cancel $10,000 in federal student loans per borrower: Article continues after sponsor message “I appreciate that many young people and their families are struggling with the burden of student loan debt. But there are many hardworking Americans who attended a trade school, work in the service industry, run a small business, or stayed home to raise a family who are struggling too. It is unfair to make them shoulder the cost for those who decided to attend college. We must continue working to find solutions that make college more affordable and accessible, but President Biden’s plan is nothing more than a taxpayer giveaway to score political points.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending