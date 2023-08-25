Get The Latest News!

Rep. Mike BostWASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement regarding the indictment of former President Donald J. Trump in Fulton County, Georgia.

"Donald Trump, the leading challenger for the 2024 election, was marched by a Democrat District Attorney into Fulton County Jail, a facility that's under investigation for violence and poor sanitary conditions,"said Bost. I stand with Donald Trump because we simply cannot accept the politically-motivated weaponization of our justice system. Democrats want to talk about election interference? Well, you're seeing it play out in real time in Fulton County tonight."

