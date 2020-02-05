WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement in response to President Trump’s State of the Union address to a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday evening:

“I appreciate President Trump using his address tonight to highlight the gains we have made in improving the lives of American workers, keeping families safe, and restoring American leadership on the international stage. With the signing of USMCA and a new trade agreement with China, President Trump has continued to deliver on his promises to America’s working families. But the president understands that his speech is more about the future than it is the past, and I believe that he laid out an ambitious agenda that will keep America great.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: