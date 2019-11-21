Bost Pipeline Safety Provisions Advance In House Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved three amendments to the SAFER Pipelines Act offered by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12). The amendments close loopholes in current law to make it illegal to sabotage pipelines by turning valves or causing structural damage that could put human lives and environmental safety at risk. All three provisions, which now head to the full House for a vote, were supported by the labor organizations representing workers in the pipeline construction and operations sectors. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending