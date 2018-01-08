Bost nominates Southern Illinois students to receive U.S. Service Academies Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, DC — Today, U.S Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the list of 21 Southern Illinois students who he has nominated to the United States service academies, including the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Military Academy. A congressional nomination is the first step in a process toward the students’ acceptance into a military academy. “Southern Illinoisans should be proud of each one of these students who represent the best our state has to offer,” said Rep. Bost. “I was honored to personally notify each and every one of these exceptional students this past week. I’m proud that Southern Illinois produces some of the brightest young people in this country to lead a new generation. Because of the commitment they have already shown, I thank them for their patriotism and leadership in the years to come.” A reception will be hosted by Rep. Bost’s office in the coming weeks in honor of the nominees. The following students were nominated by Rep. Bost based on their academic performance, extracurricular activity in their communities and personal recommendations: Article continues after sponsor message St. Clair County Kersten Douglas of O’Fallon has been nominated to the U.S. Military Academy.

Gavin Green of Belleville has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Jared Dalanzo of O’Fallon has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Samuel Kelly of Mascoutah has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Clayton Bonitati of O’Fallon has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Connor Gaby of Freeburg has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Stephanie Jacobs of Belleville has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Ryan Culley of Swansea has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Christopher Wu of O’Fallon has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Nathan Burton of O’Fallon has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

John Leshikar of Shiloh has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Grant Engel of Swansea has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Grant Appel of O’Fallon has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Joel Lindsey of O’Fallon has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Madison County Zachary Kincade of Wood River has been nominated to the U.S. Military Academy. Jackson County Joshua Loyd of Carbondale has been nominated to the U.S. Military Academy.

Connor Rogers of Carbondale has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Williamson County Malachi Williams of Marion has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Victoria Mueller of Johnston City has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Sean Spoerre of Carterville has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy. Jefferson County Kadin Asbery of Mount Vernon has been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy.