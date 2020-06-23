WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today introduced legislation to provide greater flexibility for veterans to receive disability exams. Bost’s bill would allow certain specialty health care providers to conduct disability exams across state lines.

“For many veterans living in rural areas, it can often be difficult to travel to faraway VA facilities or hospitals to get a disability exam, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made it more complicated,” said Bost. “By expanding the number of providers who can conduct disability exams, we can better ensure that our veterans can get an exam they need close to home and apply for disability benefits even quicker.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, the Department of Veterans’ Affairs allows physicians to conduct appointments across state lines. This legislation would expand this practice to include specialized care providers, such as physician assistants, nurse practitioners, audiologists, or psychologists.

More like this: