WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today introduced the bipartisan Transition for Success Act with Reps. Cindy Axne (D-IA), William Timmons (R-SC), Anthony Brindisi (D-NY), Greg Murphy (R-NC), and Max Rose (D-NY). This legislation expands access to the SkillBridge Program by allowing all National Guard and Reserve servicemembers to participate in the program upon departing military service and transitioning to civilian life.

“Our military men and women have sacrificed so much for our nation, and it is our job to help them return to civilian life after their service,” said Bost. “However, many National Guard and Reserve members are unable to participate in crucial job training programs because they are not on active duty during their last months of service. Expanding the SkillBridge Program will help ensure that these service members have the tools and training they need to successfully transition to civilian life once they return home.”

The Transition for Success Act is endorsed by key employers that partner with the SkillBridge program, including Microsoft, Amazon, the National Association of Homebuilders, and the Utility Workers Union of America. The bill is also backed by the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS), Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS), Reserve Officers Association (ROA), Fleet Reserve Association (FRA), Military Veterans Advocacy (MVA), Code Platoon, Veterans for Common Sense, and Troops into Transportation.

