Bost Backed Veterans’ Mental Health Bill Passes House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today applauded House passage of the Supporting the Resilience of Our Nation’s Great (STRONG) Veterans Act. This bipartisan legislation gives the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) important new resources to support veterans’ mental health and well-being.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Veterans deserve access to the health resources they need to thrive following their brave service, and the STRONG Veterans Act will help them get it,” said Bost. “This bill will help more veterans connect with crisis services and improve the delivery of mental health support for veterans and military families across the country. I am proud to sponsor the STRONG Veterans Act and look forward to seeing it passed by the Senate and signed into law soon.”

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, text to 838255 or chat online at http://VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.

More like this: