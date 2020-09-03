CARBONDALE — U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a $200,000 grant to Rural Health, Inc. in Anna. This funding, awarded through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, will be used to increase response planning to combat the opioid epidemic in Southern Illinois.

“Since 2017, more than 2,000 Illinoisans die every year as a result of opioid abuse,” said Bost. “We must do all that we can to reduce the likelihood that more families feel the pain of losing a loved one due to opioid addiction. This grant will provide Rural Health Inc. with critical resources to fight this epidemic, save lives, and restore hope.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL SECURES $720 MILLION FROM EIGHT OPIOID MANUFACTURERS
Jul 13, 2025
Budzinski Secures Major Health Wins in Passage of SUPPORT Act
Jun 4, 2025
Budzinski, Matsui Lead Letter to Protect Behavioral Health Services from Trump Administration Cuts
May 28, 2025
Budzinski Holds Field Hearing on Rural Veterans’ Issues
Jul 28, 2025
Free Virtual NARCAN Training Available for Riverbend Residents
Jul 15, 2025

 