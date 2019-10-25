WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) and the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) today announced that two Southern Illinois hospitals will participate in the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development – Technical Assistance Program (DRCHSD). This program will provide the Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin and the Sparta Community Hospital in Sparta with intensive technical assistance focused on improving financial operations, enhancing coordination of care, implementing innovative service delivery techniques like telehealth, and identifying workforce recruitment and retention resources.

“Access to quality health care services shouldn’t be dependent on where you live,” said Bost. “Participating in this program will allow the Marshall Browning Hospital and Sparta Community Hospital to continue to provide Randolph and Perry counties with critical, quality care. I look forward to working more with the Delta Regional Authority to build public-private partnerships and improve the lives of Southern Illinoisans.”

“Healthcare is a top concern for so many folks across the Delta Region,” said DRA Chairman Caldwell. “Through this important program, specifically with the partnership of these new hospitals, we’ll be able to improve access and overall healthcare services in our rural communities.”

Southern Illinois hospitals participating:

Article continues after sponsor message

Marshall Browning Hospital: Du Quoin, IL

Marshall Browning Hospital is a 25 bed, critical access hospital located in Du Quoin, Illinois.

Sparta Community Hospital: Sparta, IL

Sparta Community Hospital is a 25 bed, critical access hospital located in Sparta, Illinois

About DRA:

The Delta Regional Authority is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to help create jobs, build communities, and improve lives through strategic investments in economic development in 252 counties and parishes across eight states. Learn more at dra.gov.

More like this: