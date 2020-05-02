CARBONDALE, IL – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded over $4 million in grants to 15 Southern Illinois housing authorities. These funds, awarded through the CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds, will provide housing authorities financial resources for management, maintenance, and resident services in order to prevent and respond to potential coronavirus outbreaks in public housing.

“As we continue working to stop the spread of coronavirus, many people are spending more time at home,” said Bost. “The last thing they should have to worry about is whether they will be safe from the virus in their own homes. These grants will help local housing authorities keep residents safe and make preparations to prevent or respond to potential outbreaks.”

Housing Authorities Receiving Grants :

The Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis: $1,319,656

Granite City Housing Authority: $121,665

Alexander County Housing Authority: $214,788

Madison County Housing Authority: $82,416

St. Clair County Housing Authority: $541,851

Housing Authority of Pulaski County: $64,507

Perry County Housing Authority: $125,444

Housing Authority of the County of Williamson: $299,961

Randolph County Housing Authority: $81,613

Housing Authority of the County of Jackson: $325,617

Housing Authority – City of Alton: $145,239

Housing Authority of Jefferson County: $128,814

Housing Authority of the County of Franklin: $285,446

Housing Authority of the County of Union: $95,732

Housing Authority of the City of Marion: $175,614

