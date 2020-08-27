CARBONDALE, IL — U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a series of grants totaling over $960 million to health centers across Southern Illinois through their Health Center Cluster funding program. These discretionary funds will be used to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Southern Illinois, like the rest of the country, has been hit hard by COVID-19, yet many of our rural hospitals and health centers don’t have access to the same level of resources as those in large metropolitan areas,” said Bost. “These grants will provide Southern Illinois health centers with critical resources to continue fighting COVID-19 and keep communities safe and healthy.”

Southern Illinois health centers receiving grants:

Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation in Carterville: $296,184

Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc. in Cairo: $196,474

Christopher Greater Area Rural Health Planning Corporation in Christopher: $85,750

Rural Health, Inc. in Anna: $175,250

SIHF Healthcare in East St Louis: $209,100

