Bost Announces Southern Illinois Delta Regional Authority Investments WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) and the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) today announced over $1.6 million in new DRA investments to boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Southern Illinois communities and residents. The investments were made through the DRA States' Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP) and Community Infrastructure Fund (CIF). "Like many communities across the country, Southern Illinois has faced economic and financial hardship during the COVID-19 shutdown," said Bost. "Targeted investments like these will help to create and support thousands of jobs in our region during these tough times. I look forward to working more with the Delta Regional Authority to encourage job growth and improve our infrastructure in Southern Illinois." Of the nine projects, seven are located in the 12th Congressional District. Access Road – KRPD Baldwin Terminal | Red Bud, IL: The Kaskaskia Regional Port District will use DRA CIF funds to build a second access road from IL-154 to the Industrial Park at the west side of the property to improve services to businesses. This investment is projected to retain ten jobs. DRA Investment: $241,350 Total Investment: $643,650 Division Street Resurfacing and Sidewalk Project | Du Quoin, IL: The City of Du Quoin will use DRA CIF and SEDAP funds to resurface Division Street between Poplar and Park Street and replace sidewalks to improve services to residents and businesses. This investment is projected to retain 11 jobs. CIF Investment: $215,903 SEDAP Investment: $5,598 Total DRA Investment: $221,501 Total Investment: $245,429 Industrial Park Lift Station Replacement | Marion, IL: The City of Marion will use DRA SEDAP funds to replace a sewage lift station and force main in its industrial park to improve services to businesses and residents. This investment is projected to retain 3,900 jobs and affect 28 families. Article continues after sponsor message DRA Investment: $256,500 Total Investment: $360,000 Main Street Watermain Replacement | Sesser, IL: The City of Sesser will use DRA SEDAP funds to replace a watermain along Illinois Route 154/Franklin Avenue to improve services to businesses and residents. This investment is projected to affect 20 families. DRA Investment: $221,706 Total Investment: $245,656 Yates Site Improvements | Carbondale, IL: The Southern Illinois Airport Authority will use DRA SEDAP funds to make surface infrastructure improvements at Industrial Park Building 1 on airport property. This investment is projected to create two jobs and retain two jobs. DRA Investment: $161,257 Total Investment: $178,557 Rough Diamond Road Project | Olmsted, IL: The Village of Olmsted will use DRA SEDAP funds to make surface infrastructure improvements to E Cedar Street and Mill Road necessary to support the increase of heavy truck traffic. This investment is projected to retain seven jobs. DRA Investment: $133,834 Total Investment: $1,648,117 Cottonwood Slough Levee Pump Station | Cairo, IL: The Cairo Drainage and Levee District will use DRA SEDAP funds to replace two pumps in the Cottonwood Slough pump station to improve services to residents and businesses. This investment is projected to retain 55 jobs. DRA Investment: $366,489 Total Investment: $366,489