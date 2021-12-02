MURPHYSBORO – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that his re-election campaign has been endorsed by 35 mayors and village presidents from across the newly redistricted 12th Congressional District. These endorsements add to the list of 21 Republican Central Committee Leaders and 4 State Representatives who have announced their support for Bost.

“As mayors and village presidents for communities across Southern Illinois, we are proud to endorse Congressman Mike Bost for re-election in the 12th District,” said the community leaders in a joint statement. “Mike has never forgotten where he came from; he is accessible to his constituents and understands the importance of working closely with local leaders to better our communities. Mike is a fighter and a leader in Congress and we need him to be our voice in Washington, D.C.”



“I am honored by the number of mayors and village presidents who have put their trust and confidence in me,” said Bost. “The most important job I have in Congress is to protect and serve my constituents, and I have been proud to work very closely with municipalities to ensure that the needs of the people of Southern Illinois are met. I am very grateful for the substantial number of endorsements I am receiving and look forward to continue building coalitions of support across the 12th District.”

Mayors and Village Presidents Endorsing Bost:

Steve Schomaker

Village President of Albers

Scott Tripp

Village President of Alto Pass

Candice Cotter

Mayor of Ava

Fred Kondritz

Mayor of Benton

Mike Bullard

Mayor of Bluford

Kevin Timmermann

Mayor of Breese

Tom Page

Mayor of Chester

Bob Hill

Mayor of Columbia

Guy Alongi

Mayor of DuQuoin

Randy Morgan

Mayor of East Cape Girardeau

Lance Bedar

Mayor of Elkville

Kenny Kempfer

Village President of Evansville

Mike Dreith

Mayor of Fairfield

Merrill Prange

Village President of Fults

John McPeek

Mayor of Harrisburg

Steve Frattini

Mayor of Herrin

Mike Absher

Mayor of Marion

David Taylor

Mayor of McClure

Don Canada

Mayor of Metropolis

John Lewis

Mayor of Mt. Vernon

Will Stephens

Mayor of Murphysboro

Joe Behnken

Mayor of New Athens

Herb Roach

Mayor of O’Fallon

David Jasper

Mayor of Okawville

Mark Wilson

Village President of Prairie Du Rocher

Robert Spencer

Mayor of Pinckneyville

Bob Weilmuenster

Mayor of Shiloh

Michael Smallwood

Mayor of Smithton

Jason Schlimme

Mayor of Sparta

Andy Gerlach

Mayor of Steeleville

Howard Heavner

Village President of Valmeyer

Don Wisely

Mayor of Vergennes

Steve Penrod

Mayor of Vienna

Thomas Smith

Mayor of Waterloo

Tom Jordan

Mayor of West Frankfort

