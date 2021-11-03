MURPHYSBORO – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that his re-election campaign has been endorsed by 20 Republican Central Committee leaders from across the newly-mapped 12th Congressional District. Bost's coalition of support includes the 12th District Central Committee chair and vice-chair; all 11 county chairs from Bost's current district; and seven chairs redistricted from the current 15th District into the new 12th District.

“As leaders of Illinois' 12th District Republican Central Committee, we are pleased to endorse Congressman Mike Bost for re-election,” said the IL-12 Central Committee leaders in a joint statement. “He has a proven track record of fighting for our conservative values and delivering real results for Southern Illinois families during his service in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Illinois General Assembly. As Democrats in Washington continue to tax and spend their way towards socialism, Mike is the strong conservative voice we need to push back on their extreme agenda. We proudly support Congressman Mike Bost and look forward to working together on behalf of the people of Southern Illinois.”

“Tracy and I have been blessed with the tremendous support and friendship of so many Republican leaders across Southern Illinois,” said Bost. “I am truly honored to receive their endorsements so early on in the campaign. We've already begun building an aggressive grassroots operation and I am confident our momentum will only continue to grow. As your representative, I do not take your trust in me lightly. I will always fight for our shared constitutional conservative values in Congress."

GOP Leaders Endorsing Bost:

Barb Viviano

IL-12 Central Committee Chairwoman

Bruce Morgenstern

IL-12 Deputy Central Committee Vice-Chairman

Evelyn Caldwell

Alexander County Republican Central Committee Chairwoman

Jim Kerley

Franklin County Republican Central Committee Chairman

Rob Prince

Gallatin County Republican Central Committee Chairman

Rhonda Belford

Hardin County Republican Central Committee Chairman

Jason Svanda

Jackson County Republican Central Committee Chairman

Randy Winn

Jefferson County Republican Central Committee Chairman

Kenneth Wiggs

Article continues after sponsor message

Johnson County Republican Central Committee Chairman

Brian Bauer

Massac County Republican Central Committee Chairman

Ed McLean

Monroe County Republican Central Committee Chairman

Bruce Rodely

Perry County Republican Central Committee Chairman

Kelvin Kunath

Pope County Republican Central Committee Chairman

Tadge Wilson

Pulaski County Republican Central Committee Chairman

Wanda Dethrow

Randolph County Republican Central Committee Chairwoman

JC Kowa

Richland County Republican Central Committee Chairman

Cheryl Matthews

St. Clair County Republican Central Committee Chairwoman

Stan Hunter

Union County Republican Central Committee Chairman

Steve Fletcher

Washington County Republican Central Committeeman for Pilot Knob Precinct

Jeff Diederich

Williamson County Republican Central Committee Chairman

More like this: