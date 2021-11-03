Bost Announces Endorsements From 20 GOP Central Committee Leaders
MURPHYSBORO – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that his re-election campaign has been endorsed by 20 Republican Central Committee leaders from across the newly-mapped 12th Congressional District. Bost's coalition of support includes the 12th District Central Committee chair and vice-chair; all 11 county chairs from Bost's current district; and seven chairs redistricted from the current 15th District into the new 12th District.
“As leaders of Illinois' 12th District Republican Central Committee, we are pleased to endorse Congressman Mike Bost for re-election,” said the IL-12 Central Committee leaders in a joint statement. “He has a proven track record of fighting for our conservative values and delivering real results for Southern Illinois families during his service in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Illinois General Assembly. As Democrats in Washington continue to tax and spend their way towards socialism, Mike is the strong conservative voice we need to push back on their extreme agenda. We proudly support Congressman Mike Bost and look forward to working together on behalf of the people of Southern Illinois.”
“Tracy and I have been blessed with the tremendous support and friendship of so many Republican leaders across Southern Illinois,” said Bost. “I am truly honored to receive their endorsements so early on in the campaign. We've already begun building an aggressive grassroots operation and I am confident our momentum will only continue to grow. As your representative, I do not take your trust in me lightly. I will always fight for our shared constitutional conservative values in Congress."
GOP Leaders Endorsing Bost:
Barb Viviano
IL-12 Central Committee Chairwoman
Bruce Morgenstern
IL-12 Deputy Central Committee Vice-Chairman
Evelyn Caldwell
Alexander County Republican Central Committee Chairwoman
Jim Kerley
Franklin County Republican Central Committee Chairman
Rob Prince
Gallatin County Republican Central Committee Chairman
Rhonda Belford
Hardin County Republican Central Committee Chairman
Jason Svanda
Jackson County Republican Central Committee Chairman
Randy Winn
Jefferson County Republican Central Committee Chairman
Kenneth Wiggs
Johnson County Republican Central Committee Chairman
Brian Bauer
Massac County Republican Central Committee Chairman
Ed McLean
Monroe County Republican Central Committee Chairman
Bruce Rodely
Perry County Republican Central Committee Chairman
Kelvin Kunath
Pope County Republican Central Committee Chairman
Tadge Wilson
Pulaski County Republican Central Committee Chairman
Wanda Dethrow
Randolph County Republican Central Committee Chairwoman
JC Kowa
Richland County Republican Central Committee Chairman
Cheryl Matthews
St. Clair County Republican Central Committee Chairwoman
Stan Hunter
Union County Republican Central Committee Chairman
Steve Fletcher
Washington County Republican Central Committeeman for Pilot Knob Precinct
Jeff Diederich
Williamson County Republican Central Committee Chairman
