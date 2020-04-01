O’FALLON, IL- U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced two Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) totaling $3.9 million have been awarded to Madison and St. Clair counties to help combat the spread of coronavirus. These grants, awarded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), were authorized by the CARES Act, which was signed into law last Friday.

“Almost every community across the U.S. has been impacted by coronavirus,” said Bost. “That includes many here in Southern Illinois, especially St. Clair and Madison counties, which have been the hardest hit in our district so far. These grants, which were made possible through the CARES Act, will give them much-needed funding to help flatten the curve and keep families safe and healthy.”

Southern Illinois Counties Receiving Grants

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County: $1,755,949

St. Clair County: $2,154,333

Click here for more information about the use of CDBG funds for coronavirus prevention and response efforts.

More like this: