WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded a $3.3 million grant to the Southern Illinois Airport Authority in Carbondale. The funds, awarded by the Economic Development Administration (EDA), will be used to construct an additional hangar at Southern Illinois Airport to house aerospace-focused workforce training programs.

“Workforce training programs provide critical hands-on experience to students and help create a pipeline of qualified employees for businesses,” said Bost. “This grant will help prepare students for future careers in the commercial aerospace industry.”

The grant, which will be matched with $829,879 in local investment, is expected to create more than 60 jobs.

