WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) announced a $212,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant program for the Community Healt h and Emergency Services, Inc. in Cairo.

“Over 2,000 Illinoisans were victims of opioid-related deaths last year alone,” said Bost. “We need to fight back against this crisis that has devastated our communities, and we need to do it now. However, in rural areas, it can be difficult for families to access the treatment they need. This grant will empower the Community Health and Emergency Services, Inc. in Cairo to provide patients with care close to home so that they recover from their addictions and go on to live healthy and happy lives.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The $212,097 grant will be used to implement a new telemedicine project to treat opioid abuse and reestablish pharmacy services in Cairo, serving 8,195 individuals in Southern Illinois. Click here for more information about the USDA’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants program.

More like this: