WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the Alexander County Housing Authority has received a $1.5 million emergency disaster grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to replace the sewer system and water supply lines at the Connell F. Smith apartment building in Cairo.

“Families should not have to worry about whether or not they have access to clean water in their own homes,” said Bost. “This grant will help ensure the Alexander County Housing Authority makes critical improvements to the Connell F. Smith sewer and water systems so that its residents will have access to the safe, clean water they need.”

