WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a $7.8 million grant to SIHF Healthcare in Sauget through their Health Center Cluster funding program. These discretionary funds will be used for general health center operations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Now more than ever, healthcare providers like SIHF Healthcare are working around the clock to keep their communities safe and healthy,” said Bost. “This grant will provide SIHF with critical resources to continue their work to provide quality care for patients.”

More like this:

IMPACT Strategies Completes Phase One of Vivian’s Village in Cahokia Heights  
Jul 28, 2025
IMPACT Strategies Makes Progress at SIHF Healthcare’s Medical Office Renovation
Jul 28, 2025
High School Healthcare Bootcamps at HSHS Hospitals in Breese, Greenville, Highland and O’Fallon
4 days ago
Alton School District and SIHF Open Healthcare Clinic for Students, Families and Staff
May 20, 2025
OSF Saint Anthony’s Achieves ANCC’s Magnet With Distinction Award
Sep 30, 2025

 