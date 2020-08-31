CARBONDALE — U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced the Department of Transportation has awarded a grant totaling over $4.7 million to MidAmerica Airport in St. Clair County. The funds, awarded through the FAA Airport Improvement Program, will be used to expand the terminal building.

“MidAmerica is an important hub of transportation for residents and military personnel in and around the Metro East,” said Bost. “This grant will allow MidAmerica to make critical updates to the airport terminal building, so that they can continue to serve the needs of Southern Illinoisans for years to come.”

