WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition, “Captivating Cardinals” by Kassidee Gabby of Marion High School. Kassidee’s artwork will hang in the Cannon Tunnel in the U.S. Capitol for the next year.

“Congratulations to Kassidee for winning our 2022 competition,” said Bost. “I especially like that she incorporated not only Illinois’ state bird, the cardinal, into her artwork, but also our state flower, the violet. I’m looking forward to seeing it hang in the Capitol later this year. Thank you to the Mt. Vernon Visitors Center for hosting this year’s gallery as well as our judges, teachers, and students who participated this year. Job well done!”

Article continues after sponsor message