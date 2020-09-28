WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the Department of the Army has awarded a $14 million contract to Supplied Industrial Solutions in Granite City. The contract provides structural, stability, process, mechanical, and electrical modifications to seven pump stations along the Amourdale Levee Unit in Kansas City, Kansas.

“At a time when Southern Illinois businesses are struggling because of the COVID-19 shutdown, this contract announcement is welcome news,” said Bost. “With this funding, Supplied Industrial Solutions will be able to secure jobs in the Metro East while helping protect communities outside our region from potential weather-related threats.”

