EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE women's basketball Head Coach Paula Buscher announced the addition of Lyric Boone (Rochester, Illinois) to the 2017-18 roster.

Boone was a key starter on Rochester High School's run to the IHSA Class 3A state finals. Rochester was the state runner-up. The 5-foot, 11-inch forward earned fourth team Class 3A/4A All-State honors from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

"She is a multi-sport athlete who has a tremendous upside," said Buscher. "Lyric is a competitor who loves to play the game and will be a great addition to our program. She is an excellent student and will be in the engineering program here at SIUE. She has such a bright future, and we are excited that she is joining our program."

Boone averaged 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this past season along with 2.0 assists per contest as the team's starting forward. She also is a standout on the Rochester softball team.

"I am thrilled that Lyric is getting the opportunity to play at the Division I level," said Rochester Director of Athletics and head girls' basketball coach J.R. Boudouris. "She's been an integral part of our success at Rochester the past four years. The Cougars are getting a heck of a player with a tremendous motor and a very high ceiling as she has only scratched the surface of her basketball abilities. I'm confident under Coach Buscher's leadership she will reach her full potential and be an outstanding student-athlete during her time at SIUE."