GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Special Education Program was selected as a recipient of the Books-A-Million Book Drive. The objective of the book drive is to provide schools with much-needed donations from customers and to raise awareness for the sponsored school.

Books-A-Million General Manager Trisha Rodamen shared the AWESOME news that the Edwardsville store and their customers donated $10,447 worth of new books to GCSD9 Special Education.

Special Education Teachers have been stopping by the Board Office to select books for use in their classes.

Thanks to Edwardsville manager Taylor Nichols and staff for the continued support of GCSD9.

For more information on Books-A-Million, please visit: https://www.booksamillion.com.

TO READ ONLINE:https://www.gcsd9.net/default-board-post-page/

board/gcsd9/post/books-a-million-donates-to-gcsd9-special-education-program

