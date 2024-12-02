GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Special Education Program was selected as a recipient of the Books-A-Million Book Drive. The objective of the book drive is to provide schools with much-needed donations from customers and to raise awareness for the sponsored school.

Books-A-Million General Manager Trisha Rodamen shared the AWESOME news that the Edwardsville store and their customers donated $10,447 worth of new books to GCSD9 Special Education.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Special Education Teachers have been stopping by the Board Office to select books for use in their classes.

Thanks to Edwardsville manager Taylor Nichols and staff for the continued support of GCSD9.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information on Books-A-Million, please visit: https://www.booksamillion.com.

TO READ ONLINE:https://www.gcsd9.net/default-board-post-page/

board/gcsd9/post/books-a-million-donates-to-gcsd9-special-education-program

More like this:

1st MidAmerica Credit Union Announces Teacher Grants For Granite City School District #9
Feb 26, 2025
GCSD9 Announces Young Authors Winners
Mar 10, 2025
Durbin, King, Smith, Wyden, Introduce Legislation To Help Make College Textbooks More Affordable
Feb 26, 2025
Illinois Leaders React To Trump Order Dismantling Department of Education
Mar 21, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement On Lawsuit To Stop Trump Administration From Dismantling Department Of Education
Mar 13, 2025

 