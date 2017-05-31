EDWARDSVILLE - Ryan Hentz and Bonifest Music Festival organizers have a never-say-day spirit and despite a heavy rain Saturday night and a change in the lineup because of graduation, the event was still as successful as ever.

Typically, the Dirty Muggs play on Saturday night and are the main attraction, but this year they played on Friday evening. The Dirty Muggs had a previous engagement earlier in the evening, so legendary American rock and roll blues guitarist Billy Peek opened Friday night.

“We had a record-breaking crowd with Billy Peek and the Dirty Muggs,” Hentz said. “It was just amazing the way he engaged with the cro wd. Friday night was also one of the best performances I have seen by the Dirty Muggs.”

When the rain hit early Saturday evening, country bands Murphy 500 and Ryan Ideas and the Feudin’ Hillbillies made the best of the delay and performed what Hentz said was one of the best impromptu jam sessions he had ever witnessed in the St. Bonifest basement. The NATU Band also did a great job in their performance.”

Hentz said overall, the Bonifest was a great success, with many families with children visiting on Saturday afternoon for the rides and fun.

The Bonifest organizer commended the Edwardsville Police Department with their help. He said the local police are always supportive and make sure everyone is safe.

“I can’t say enough about the Edwardsville Police,” he said. “Everyone came together after the rain hit. Our sound guy had to pull all his power and he was back up and running probably 30 minutes after the rain stopped.”

