EDWARDSVILLE - The two-day Bonifest had a little something for everyone in the family and turned out to be a gigantic success on Saturday, said Ryan Hentz, who is a coordinator. Bonifest was held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday in the St. Boniface Church and School parking lot.

The event always has strong entertainment and this year, Mike Sonderegger put on an excellent show in the dinner hour, Hentz said. Sonderegger is outstanding at audience engagement and people loved his performance.

Tom Bertolino and the Dirty Muggs also put on outstanding shows. The Dirty Muggs are a long-time favorite at Bonifest. The morning featured the annual Run For Bonifest and Tom Bertolino Music started the run.

Some people may not remember the Dirty Muggs band name, but they always ask Ryan, he says, "Are you going to have that band." He said once again the Dirty Muggs did not disappoint and provided another memorable performance.

Bonifest and the raffle are large fundraisers for the Boniface School and the church, Hentz said.

Hentz said there was a large crowd on Saturday and he felt people just were ready to get out and have a good time after being handcuffed for so long with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We had carnival rides for children on Friday night and that went well,” he said. “I don’t know if I have ever seen as many people as we had Saturday in my almost 15 years of doing the Bonifest. I think people had a good time and socialized and it was very satisfying because they haven’t been able to do much of that in a long time.”

